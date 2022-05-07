Stifel Nicolaus Trims Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Target Price to $150.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MASI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Masimo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.33.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $129.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.10. Masimo has a twelve month low of $112.07 and a twelve month high of $305.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.04 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 1,864.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 535,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,982,000 after buying an additional 508,537 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,962,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Masimo by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,125,000 after buying an additional 273,728 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,840,000 after buying an additional 149,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 622,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,455,000 after buying an additional 136,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

