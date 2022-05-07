StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $70.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.56.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.43% and a negative return on equity of 187.89%. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $53,863.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 43,757 shares of company stock valued at $94,094 over the last three months. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 69.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,968,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,222 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,348,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,052,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,470,000 after acquiring an additional 877,806 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,593,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 498,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

