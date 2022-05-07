StockNews.com Downgrades CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) to Sell

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.38. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $24.37.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other CVB Financial news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $116,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $150,912.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,889 shares in the company, valued at $516,142.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

