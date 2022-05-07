StockNews.com Downgrades Vale (NYSE:VALE) to Buy

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of VALE stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. Vale has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.57. Vale had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 66.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Vale will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vale by 18,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vale by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.