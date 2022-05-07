StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESBA opened at $8.21 on Friday. Empire State Realty OP has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.05.

About Empire State Realty OP (Get Rating)

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

