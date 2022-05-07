StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TBNK. TheStreet cut shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Shares of TBNK opened at $21.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Territorial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.85.

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Territorial Bancorp news, COO Vernon Hirata sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $83,153.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,999.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1,741.3% in the 1st quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp (Get Rating)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.