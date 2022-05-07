StockNews.com Lowers EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) to Hold

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.
Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. EVERTEC has a one year low of $37.39 and a one year high of $51.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average is $43.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.95.
In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 47,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $1,782,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 74,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $2,808,162.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,127,622. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in EVERTEC by 589.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in EVERTEC by 8,720.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.
EVERTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EVERTEC (EVTC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.