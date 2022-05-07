StockNews.com Lowers EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) to Hold

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. EVERTEC has a one year low of $37.39 and a one year high of $51.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average is $43.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.95.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 43.09% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 47,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $1,782,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 74,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $2,808,162.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,127,622. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in EVERTEC by 589.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in EVERTEC by 8,720.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

