StockNews.com Upgrades MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) to “Buy”

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

MRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MRC Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 2.03. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.23. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MRC Global will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 66.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in MRC Global by 16.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in MRC Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in MRC Global by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

