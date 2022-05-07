Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STOK shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $13.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

