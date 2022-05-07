Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE EDF opened at $5.54 on Friday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDF. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EDF shares. Bank of America cut shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. HSBC cut shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.