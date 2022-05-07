Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE EDI opened at $6.08 on Friday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDI. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 29,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 11.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

