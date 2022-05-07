Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.7% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE EDI opened at $6.08 on Friday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.