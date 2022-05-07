Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Stoneridge updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.15)-0.10 EPS.

Shares of Stoneridge stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.67. 104,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,286. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.06 million, a PE ratio of -109.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $19.64.

SRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stoneridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor purchased 12,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $243,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 29,087 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 141,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Stoneridge in the fourth quarter valued at $1,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

