Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.15)-0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $860-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $860.19 million.

Several research firms have commented on SRI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.67. 104,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,286. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.64. The company has a market cap of $510.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoneridge news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor acquired 12,560 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $243,287.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 21,003 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 45,850 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

