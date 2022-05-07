StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at CIBC

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$7.75 price target on StorageVault Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded StorageVault Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of C$3.68 and a 12 month high of C$7.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.45.
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
