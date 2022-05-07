STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-2.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.12.

NYSE STOR traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.15. 4,311,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,520,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.77. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 138.74%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STOR. BMO Capital Markets lowered STORE Capital from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STOR. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 36,411 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

