STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. STORE Capital updated its FY22 guidance to $2.20-2.23 EPS.

Shares of NYSE STOR traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,311,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.74%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in STORE Capital by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in STORE Capital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in STORE Capital by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in STORE Capital by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STORE Capital (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.