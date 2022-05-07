Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) Announces Dividend of $0.17

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Sturgis Bancorp stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.54. Sturgis Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $22.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.89.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

