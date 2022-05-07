Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $392.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:SUM traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,589. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,974,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,235,000 after purchasing an additional 172,210 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,189,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,881,000 after purchasing an additional 174,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Summit Materials by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 107,523 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Summit Materials by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 365,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Summit Materials by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 355,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 16,386 shares during the last quarter.

SUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

