Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America and internationally. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

SNCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

SNCY opened at $25.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of -0.22. Sun Country Airlines has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.61 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 12.44%. Sun Country Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP William Trousdale sold 1,127 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $31,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 59,349 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,639,812.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,941.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,212 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,372 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 2,407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

