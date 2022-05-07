Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
SNCY stock traded down $2.16 on Friday, hitting $25.38. 368,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,934. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sun Country Airlines has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $42.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.22.
In other Sun Country Airlines news, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 31,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $883,762.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $28,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,212 shares of company stock worth $4,485,372.
Several brokerages have commented on SNCY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.
Sun Country Airlines Company Profile
Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.
