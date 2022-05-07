Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNCY stock traded down $2.16 on Friday, hitting $25.38. 368,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,934. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sun Country Airlines has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $42.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.22.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

In other Sun Country Airlines news, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 31,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $883,762.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $28,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,212 shares of company stock worth $4,485,372.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 20,769 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on SNCY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.