Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) vs. Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Financial Contrast

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) and Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sundial Growers and Ascend Wellness, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundial Growers 0 3 0 0 2.00 Ascend Wellness 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sundial Growers currently has a consensus target price of $0.70, indicating a potential upside of 53.85%. Ascend Wellness has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 196.05%. Given Ascend Wellness’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than Sundial Growers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sundial Growers and Ascend Wellness’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundial Growers $44.78 million 16.87 -$178.92 million ($0.18) -2.53 Ascend Wellness $332.38 million 1.58 -$122.66 million N/A N/A

Ascend Wellness has higher revenue and earnings than Sundial Growers.

Profitability

This table compares Sundial Growers and Ascend Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundial Growers -506.37% -13.65% -12.74% Ascend Wellness -36.90% -91.65% -19.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.5% of Sundial Growers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ascend Wellness beats Sundial Growers on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundial Growers (Get Rating)

Sundial Growers Inc. engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands. Sundial Growers Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Ascend Wellness (Get Rating)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations. It also sells its products to third-party licensed cannabis retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

