Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.44 EPS

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $1.44, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 73.56% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS.

NYSE SUN traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $42.74. The stock had a trading volume of 507,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,948. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $46.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sunoco from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sunoco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Sunoco by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 371,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,668 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

