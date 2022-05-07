SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Issues Earnings Results

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $350.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SPWR traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,061,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,291. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. SunPower has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $34.61.

Get SunPower alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPWR shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.62.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Norges Bank bought a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,756,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SunPower by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 246,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 99,854 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 717.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 99,722 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in SunPower by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 61,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in SunPower by 324.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 43,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.