Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer Sells 5,089 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $116,588.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,303,710.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 1,013 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $29,052.84.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 3,400 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $89,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $60.60.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 512.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 743.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.79.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

