Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 240.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:SHO traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,919,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,809. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.17. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 19,922 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHO. Barclays downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

