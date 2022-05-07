Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on May 7th, 2022

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAFGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised Surge Energy to a buy rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial raised Surge Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Surge Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of ZPTAF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.15. 338,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,578. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $8.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23.

About Surge Energy (Get Rating)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.