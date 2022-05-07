Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised Surge Energy to a buy rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial raised Surge Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Surge Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Shares of ZPTAF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.15. 338,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,578. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $8.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.