Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $625.86 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) will post sales of $625.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $621.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $635.90 million. Surgery Partners posted sales of $543.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.11.

In related news, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $53,236.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony Taparo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $267,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,220 shares of company stock worth $6,300,372. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth $34,884,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth $29,039,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth $6,029,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,099.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,498,000 after purchasing an additional 378,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,129,000 after purchasing an additional 376,600 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $51.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -97.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.76. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $37.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

