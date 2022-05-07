SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Price Target Cut to $11.00

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SSSS. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of SuRo Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

SSSS stock opened at $8.12 on Thursday. SuRo Capital has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $252.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 8.19.

SuRo Capital ( NASDAQ:SSSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 9,998.03%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

