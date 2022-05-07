Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surrozen Inc. is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc., formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Surrozen alerts:

SRZN opened at $2.57 on Friday. Surrozen has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88.

Surrozen ( NASDAQ:SRZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.17. As a group, analysts anticipate that Surrozen will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRZN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Surrozen during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Surrozen during the third quarter worth about $5,709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Surrozen during the third quarter worth about $910,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Surrozen during the third quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Surrozen during the third quarter worth about $83,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surrozen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surrozen (SRZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.