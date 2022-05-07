Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Surrozen Inc. is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc., formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “
SRZN opened at $2.57 on Friday. Surrozen has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRZN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Surrozen during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Surrozen during the third quarter worth about $5,709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Surrozen during the third quarter worth about $910,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Surrozen during the third quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Surrozen during the third quarter worth about $83,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Surrozen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Surrozen (SRZN)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surrozen (SRZN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.