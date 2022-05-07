Susquehanna Bancshares Downgrades Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) to Neutral

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SIMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $135.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.13.
Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $92.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day moving average is $77.76. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $58.86 and a 1 year high of $98.65.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at $29,117,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 25.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,446,983 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,812,000 after buying an additional 292,217 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 8.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 788,897 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $52,713,000 after acquiring an additional 58,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 740,077 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $70,329,000 after acquiring an additional 16,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 570.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,388 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $59,369,000 after buying an additional 537,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.
About Silicon Motion Technology (Get Rating)
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.