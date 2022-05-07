Susquehanna Bancshares Downgrades Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) to Neutral

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SIMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $135.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.13.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $92.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day moving average is $77.76. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $58.86 and a 1 year high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.46 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at $29,117,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 25.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,446,983 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,812,000 after buying an additional 292,217 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 8.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 788,897 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $52,713,000 after acquiring an additional 58,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 740,077 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $70,329,000 after acquiring an additional 16,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 570.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,388 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $59,369,000 after buying an additional 537,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology (Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.