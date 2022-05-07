Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.

Synaptics stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.98. 1,190,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.34. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $114.05 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.94.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Synaptics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 215.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,909,000 after purchasing an additional 36,037 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.64.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

