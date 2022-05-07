Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the highest is $1.39 billion. Syneos Health reported sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year sales of $5.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $73.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.36. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $66.77 and a 12-month high of $104.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 947.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 46.2% during the first quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 49.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

