Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) Price Target Cut to GBX 320

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from GBX 400 ($5.00) to GBX 320 ($4.00) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SYYYF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 610 ($7.62) to GBX 460 ($5.75) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 460 ($5.75) to GBX 420 ($5.25) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Synthomer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Synthomer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Synthomer stock opened at $6.24 on Thursday. Synthomer has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $7.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

