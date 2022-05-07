T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,278.55% and a negative net margin of 175.50%.

Shares of NASDAQ TTOO traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,239,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,719. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.48.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTOO. Alliance Global Partners upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T2 Biosystems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T2 Biosystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTOO. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 383.8% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 113,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 272,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 198,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 101,984 shares during the period. 11.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

