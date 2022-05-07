T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,278.55% and a negative net margin of 175.50%.
Shares of NASDAQ TTOO traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,239,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,719. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.48.
A number of research firms have issued reports on TTOO. Alliance Global Partners upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T2 Biosystems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T2 Biosystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.55.
T2 Biosystems Company Profile (Get Rating)
T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.
