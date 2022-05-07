T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 175.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,278.55%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,239,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,719. T2 Biosystems has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTOO. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 383.8% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 113,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 272,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 198,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 101,984 shares during the period. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTOO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.55.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

