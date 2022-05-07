Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talkspace Inc. is a virtual behavioral healthcare company. It delivered services through an easy-to-use and fully encrypted web and mobile platform, consistent with HIPAA and other state regulatory requirements. The company offers treatment options for almost every need. Talkspace Inc., formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Talkspace from $2.25 to $1.70 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.27.

Shares of TALK opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95. Talkspace has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $10.01.

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Talkspace had a negative net margin of 60.31% and a negative return on equity of 47.62%. The business had revenue of $29.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Talkspace will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Talkspace news, CTO Gil Margolin sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Talkspace by 84.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,796,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110,295 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,915,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,301,000. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 4,312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,708,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,579 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,221,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Talkspace Company Profile

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

