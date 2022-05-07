Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 71.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.55.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $76.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.79. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $74.39 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 950.12 and a beta of 0.66.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $145,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,905 shares of company stock valued at $842,555. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

