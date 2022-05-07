Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 71.05% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.55.
NASDAQ TNDM opened at $76.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.79. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $74.39 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 950.12 and a beta of 0.66.
In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $145,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,905 shares of company stock valued at $842,555. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tandem Diabetes Care (Get Rating)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
