Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.69), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.47. 3,099,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,606. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.12 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.42 and its 200-day moving average is $62.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently -241.38%.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 27,944 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $2,190,250.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 151,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,974,454.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,094 shares of company stock worth $4,176,872. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 748,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,117,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRGP. Evercore ISI raised shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

