Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

TGB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.38 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.16.

NYSEAMERICAN:TGB traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,702,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,198. The firm has a market cap of $492.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $2.67.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,832,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,337,000. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,409,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 742,874 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,673,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after buying an additional 739,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. 20.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

