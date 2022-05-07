Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.
TGB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.38 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.16.
NYSEAMERICAN:TGB traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,702,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,198. The firm has a market cap of $492.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $2.67.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,832,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,337,000. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,409,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 742,874 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,673,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after buying an additional 739,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. 20.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Taseko Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
Further Reading
