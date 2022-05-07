Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at TD Securities

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TGB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taseko Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.38 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.16.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.72. 3,702,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 2.21. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 202,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,147 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,576 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 324,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,294,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

