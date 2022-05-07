Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target Lowered to C$3.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.38 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taseko Mines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.16.

Shares of TGB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,702,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,198. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $492.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 2.21.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 10,992 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,620 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

