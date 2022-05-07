Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target Lowered to C$3.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.38 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taseko Mines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.16.
Shares of TGB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,702,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,198. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $492.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 2.21.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 10,992 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,620 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Taseko Mines (Get Rating)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
