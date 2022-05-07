Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TKO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Taseko Mines to a buy rating and set a C$3.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Taseko Mines to a buy rating and set a C$3.38 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.23.

TKO stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.19. The company had a trading volume of 992,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,991. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$626.97 million and a P/E ratio of 16.98. Taseko Mines has a one year low of C$1.92 and a one year high of C$3.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.61.

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$102.97 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total value of C$293,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$796,960.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

