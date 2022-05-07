Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
TKO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Taseko Mines to a buy rating and set a C$3.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Taseko Mines to a buy rating and set a C$3.38 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.23.
TKO stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.19. The company had a trading volume of 992,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,991. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$626.97 million and a P/E ratio of 16.98. Taseko Mines has a one year low of C$1.92 and a one year high of C$3.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.61.
In related news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total value of C$293,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$796,960.
Taseko Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
