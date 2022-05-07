Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Cut to C$3.25 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Taseko Mines to a buy rating and set a C$3.38 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Taseko Mines to a buy rating and set a C$3.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taseko Mines has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.23.
TSE TKO traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 992,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,991. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of C$1.92 and a 1 year high of C$3.22. The stock has a market cap of C$626.97 million and a PE ratio of 16.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.41.
In other Taseko Mines news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total transaction of C$293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$796,960.
About Taseko Mines (Get Rating)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
