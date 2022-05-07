Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Cut to C$3.25 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Taseko Mines to a buy rating and set a C$3.38 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Taseko Mines to a buy rating and set a C$3.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taseko Mines has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.23.

TSE TKO traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 992,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,991. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of C$1.92 and a 1 year high of C$3.22. The stock has a market cap of C$626.97 million and a PE ratio of 16.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$102.97 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taseko Mines news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total transaction of C$293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$796,960.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

