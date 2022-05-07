Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Cut to C$3.25 by Analysts at TD Securities

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Taseko Mines to a buy rating and set a C$3.38 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Taseko Mines to a buy rating and set a C$3.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taseko Mines has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.23.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

TKO traded down C$0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.19. The company had a trading volume of 992,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of C$1.92 and a 12 month high of C$3.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.61. The company has a market cap of C$626.97 million and a P/E ratio of 16.98.

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$102.97 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total value of C$293,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,000 shares in the company, valued at C$796,960.

About Taseko Mines (Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.