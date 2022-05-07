Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.41 Million

Brokerages expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) will announce $64.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.00 million. Tattooed Chef reported sales of $52.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year sales of $280.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $279.81 million to $281.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $347.28 million, with estimates ranging from $338.00 million to $353.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $52.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.07 million. Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 15.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

TTCF opened at $7.90 on Friday. Tattooed Chef has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $25.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 665,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 102,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,240,000 after acquiring an additional 142,260 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

