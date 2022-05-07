Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 196.67 ($2.46).

TW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.31) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 190 ($2.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.75) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of TW stock opened at GBX 123.45 ($1.54) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 8.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 134.11. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of GBX 124.74 ($1.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 185.02 ($2.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 5.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a GBX 4.44 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.08%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.53%.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Jennie Daly sold 53,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.82), for a total value of £77,946.48 ($97,372.24). Also, insider Chris Carney sold 11,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.79), for a total value of £16,387.80 ($20,471.96). In the last three months, insiders sold 107,887 shares of company stock worth $15,157,615.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

