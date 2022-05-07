TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston Sells 793 Shares

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.10, for a total value of C$56,382.30.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Christine R. Johnston sold 16,977 shares of TC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.50, for a total value of C$1,179,901.50.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Christine R. Johnston sold 13,437 shares of TC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.70, for a total value of C$896,247.90.

Shares of TRP opened at C$71.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$71.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$65.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of C$57.71 and a 12 month high of C$74.39. The company has a market cap of C$70.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.06. The business had revenue of C$3.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4500001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 109.59%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. US Capital Advisors lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$70.50.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

