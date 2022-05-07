TD Securities Boosts SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target to C$39.00

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.36.

Shares of SSRM opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.05. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.90.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $407.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

In other news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $93,201.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,907,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,362,000 after purchasing an additional 172,866 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in SSR Mining by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,249,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,571 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SSR Mining by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,128,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,519,000 after acquiring an additional 136,083 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its stake in SSR Mining by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,120,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $44,132,000. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

