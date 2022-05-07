TD Securities Lowers Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to $30.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.95.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $22.42 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 820.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

