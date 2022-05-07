TD Securities Lowers Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target to $50.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 30.48% from the company’s current price.

OTEX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Open Text in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

OTEX opened at $38.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Open Text has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.59.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Open Text had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $882.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

